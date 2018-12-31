Juan Martin del Potro withdraws from Australian Open to continue recovery from knee injury

Juan Martin del Potro will miss the opening Grand Slam of the season

Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Australian Open to further his recovery from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old missed the back end of the 2018 season after suffering a fractured kneecap at the Shanghai Masters in October.

Del Potro, who was forced to pull out of the ATP Finals in London because of the injury, provided a fitness update on Monday and, while positive about his comeback, said he would miss the new season's opening Grand Slam.

I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback. Unfortunately it won’t happen in Australia, I’ll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I’m happy with my progress ☺️



Happy New Year! Enjoy! 🥂🍾 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) December 31, 2018

"I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback," Del Potro wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you Australian Open, but I'm happy with my progress. Happy New Year! Enjoy!"

The world No 5 posted a video on social media earlier this month to say he was back practising on court, two months after suffering a heavy fall during a match against Borna Coric.

Del Potro, who has been plagued by injuries during his career, enjoyed a successful 2018 as he reached the final of the US Open and won two titles, including his maiden Masters 1000 at Indian Wells.

The 2009 US Open champion reached the third round at last year's Australian Open on his first return to the tournament in four years.

Roger Federer will aim for his third straight Australian Open men's singles title when the tournament begins on January 14.

