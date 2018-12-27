Rafael Nadal aims to be '100 per cent fit' at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has won 17 Grand Slam titles in his career

Rafael Nadal is confident he can be fit for the Australian Open as he chases an 18th Grand Slam title.

A right knee injury forced Nadal to retire from his US Open semi-final in early September - his last competitive match.

The 32-year-old Spaniard then had ankle surgery at the start of November to tackle the issue.

Asked Thursday to assess his fitness level out of 10, Nadal said: "I don't know. I am not that good with numbers.

"I started about two weeks ago and I am taking small steps forward. I am making sure I am moving forward and it's not a step backwards. I know I have time to be ready for Melbourne at 100 per cent."

Nadal, who won his 17th Grand Slam at the French Open in June, said he was happy with his progress but "still wants to prove himself in competitions".

The Australian Open starts on January 14.

