Aryna Sabalenka wins Shenzhen Open

Aryna Sabalenka won the Shenzhen Open final

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka gave herself a massive confidence boost ahead of the Australian Open by winning the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.

Sabalenka, who capped off a breakthrough season last year with titles at Wuhan and New Haven, captured her first title of 2019 with a fine comeback win against Alison Riske 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Both players had earlier won their semi-finals after rain disrupted the tournament schedule with Sabalenka defeating local favourite Wang Yafan 6-2 6-1, while Riske won the first seven games against Vera Zvonareva before the Russian retired due to a left hip injury.

In the final, the Belarusian's ultra-aggressive tennis proved the difference as she battled back to record a fine victory.

"To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open," Sabalenka said.

"It was a tough day for us, especially to come back after the first set. She was putting everything in, down the lines - I'm so happy that I found a way how to win."

The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 14.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.