Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic win Hopman Cup in Perth

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland win the Hopman Cup

Roger Federer became the most successful player in Hopman Cup history after leading Switzerland to a 2-1 win over Germany in Perth on Saturday.

Federer teamed up with Belinda Bencic for the duo's second consecutive title at the event which is tipped to be the final edition.

For the second year in a row, the Swiss beat the German pairing of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber by claiming a deciding mixed doubles rubber loaded with drama.

The 37-year-old gave the Swiss the early ascendancy with a straight-sets win against Zverev, before Kerber squared the tie by beating a dogged Bencic to set up the mixed doubles decider.

Federer was a dominant figure in an extraordinary doubles match as the Swiss claimed the abbreviated format 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) to clinch the title.

"I am happy I was able to maintain the good, high quality tennis I showed all week," he said.

"It is good to finish on a singles performance like this, I was able to come up with some good serve and volley and it all worked out today."

It was Switzerland's fourth title overall, behind only the United States with six. Federer first won the Hopman Cup back in 2001 when he teamed with Martina Hingis.

