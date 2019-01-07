Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Sydney International for second time

Johanna Konta has a neck injury just a week before Australian Open

British No 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Sydney International for the second time, just a week before the start of the Australian Open.

The 27-year-old initially retired from her second-round qualifying match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova with a neck injury on Sunday.

Yet she was handed a reprieve as a lucky loser and was due to play Kiki Bertens in the first round proper on Monday.

Kiki Bertens made light work of her new opponent

However, the WTA confirmed Konta had withdrawn from the tournament as world number nine Bertens instead played another lucky loser, Bernarda Pera, who she beat 7-5 6-4.

Konta, who climbed as high as fourth in the world following her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017, is currently ranked 38.