Johanna Konta to take on Ajla Tomljanovic at the Australian Open

British No 1 Johanna Konta will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the Australian Open.

Konta, the world No 38, begins the new term with a new coach, Stan Wawrinka's former mentor Dimitri Zavialoff, after splitting from Michael Joyce and she faces Tomljanovic in a rematch of their second-round clash in Brisbane which the world No 45 won.

Australian-born Konta has fond memories of Melbourne Park having reached the semi-finals three years ago and the last eight in 2017.

Konta is in a loaded top quarter of the draw that also includes world No 1 Simona Halep, who faces a rematch with her US Open conqueror Kaia Kanepi, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Serena and Venus Williams.

Serena Williams opens her campaign against Daria Kasatkina

Serena, looking to win her eighth title in Melbourne and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, faces a tough opening clash against 10th-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina with a potential fourth-round date against Halep.

British No 2 Heather Watson takes on 31st-seed Petra Martic from Croatia, while Katie Boulter, playing in her first Slam main draw outside of Wimbledon, meets experienced Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

Caroline Wozniacki will tackle Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck as the Dane aims to defend her title in Melbourne.

