Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals at ASB Classic in Auckland

Cameron Norrie reached his fourth ATP Tour semi-final with victory over Taylor Fritz at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The British No 2, who grew up in New Zealand before switching nationality as a teenager, is yet to drop a set at the tournament after defeating American Fritz 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Norrie will now try to make it fourth time lucky when he takes on fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta or Jan-Lennard Struff who is bidding to make his first ATP Tour final.

