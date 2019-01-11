Andy Murray perhaps Great Britain's greatest ever sportsman, says Kyle Edmund

1:09 Kyle Edmund says Andy Murray is perhaps the 'best British sportsman ever', as he, Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta react to Murray's potential retirement Kyle Edmund says Andy Murray is perhaps the 'best British sportsman ever', as he, Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta react to Murray's potential retirement

Kyle Edmund has described Andy Murray as perhaps Great Britain's greatest ever sportsman after the Scot admitted he is on the verge of retirement.

Murray confirmed his intention to retire after Wimbledon later this year but admitted the Australian Open could be his final tournament.

In an emotionally-charged press conference ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the year in Melbourne, the 31-year-old revealed he was still troubled by the hip injury that has plagued him for the last 18 months.

'I've been in pain for 20 months' - Murray reveals the extent of his struggles with a hip injury

Edmund, who won the Davis Cup for Great Britain alongside Murray in 2015, believes the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner will eventually be remembered as Britain's greatest tennis player, if not its greatest sportsman.

"He's been my biggest role model out of any tennis player, obviously being British," Edmund said.

"He is Britain's greatest tennis player ever and you could say Britain's best sportsman ever.

An emotional Andy Murray has revealed he plans to retire after Wimbledon but fears the pain of his hip injury may end his career earlier.

"To be able to have had the experiences that I have with him, memories in terms of training with him and getting to know him personally. Seeing what he's done on court and achieved.

"He's definitely helped my career in some way, whatever that is. It's not nice to read that he is going to retire at some point."

