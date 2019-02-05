Simona Halep appoints Thierry van Cleemput as her new coach

Former world No 1 Simona Halep has appointed a new coach

Former world No 1 Simona Halep has appointed Thierry van Cleemput as her new coach and will officially begin working with the Belgian at next week's Qatar Open.

Halep had planned to fly solo for the first few months of 2019 after Darren Cahill ended his four-year coaching relationship with the Romanian to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Thierry van Cleemput has previously worked with David Goffin

Van Cleemput had worked with his compatriot world No 21 David Goffin for the last five years, overseeing his rise to the top 10.

World No 3 Halep, whose pre-season was shortened due to a back issue, made the fourth round at Melbourne Park where she lost to American Serena Williams in three sets.

The French Open champion will represent Romania in their Fed Cup tie against Czech Republic in Ostrava this weekend before tournaments in Doha and Dubai.

