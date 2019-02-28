Roger Federer, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils and Borna Coric all advance in Dubai

Roger Federer remains on course for a landmark 100th ATP title

Roger Federer overcame two rain delays to beat Marton Fucsovics and reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

The 37-year-old came through 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in a tight contest to remain on course to claim his first title since Basel in October.

After a brief interruption when the players were locked at 5-5 in the opening set, Federer saved two set points in the tiebreak and held firm to gain the upper hand in the contest.

Roger Federer is eyeing a first title since October

The drizzle returned at 4-4 in the second set but Federer switched gears after the restart, sealing a decisive break to go ahead 5-4 and closed out the match.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who is seeking his 100th ATP title, next takes on sixth seed Borna Coric after the Croatian youngster defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-1).

Stefanos Tsitsipas is hopeful of breaking into the Top 10 for the first time

Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his winning streak to seven matches and kept his hopes alive of breaking into the world's Top 10 after working hard to defeat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (1-7) 6-1 at the Aviation Club.

He next faces French showman Gael Monfils who continued his superb run of form, having already captured his eighth ATP Tour title in Rotterdam, by knocking out Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 to extend his winning record to 12-2 in 2019.

