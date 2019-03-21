WATCH: Alexander Zverev adds a puppy named 'Pop' to his family of dogs

0:57 Alexander Zverev and John Isner took some time out to visit a puppy shelter in Miami Alexander Zverev and John Isner took some time out to visit a puppy shelter in Miami

Dog lover and tennis star Alexander Zverev took some time out of preparing for the Miami Open by visiting a puppy shelter with John Isner.

Zverev, the runner-up to Isner at the Miami Open a year ago, already owns a poodle named 'Lovik' who is a huge Instagram hit.

But after a visit to a shelter for homeless dogs, the German star fell in love with a puppy called 'Pop', and was convinced by Isner to take him home.

Find out what the 21-year-old got up to during his visit by clicking on the video at the top of the page...

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.