Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open with knee injury

Serena Williams retired during her third-round clash in Indian Wells

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Miami Open because of a left knee injury.

It is the second consecutive WTA event in which the American eight-time champion has been unable to continue, after her retirement from last week's tournament in Indian Wells with a viral illness.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a left knee injury," the former World No 1 said in a statement.

"I hope to be back next year to play at this one-of-a-kind tournament in front of the incredible fans here in Miami."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was set to face Wang Qiang in the last 32 but the Chinese player will progress with a bye.

Wang defeated Johanna Konta in the second round.