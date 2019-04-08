Naiktha Bains makes formal request to change her allegiance to Great Britain

Naiktha Bains could compete as a British player in the future

Australia's world No 253 Naiktha Bains has made a formal request to change her allegiance to Great Britain, Press Association Sport understands.

The 21-year-old Leeds-born player has told the Women's Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation of her desire to change playing nationality and compete as a British player in the future.

Bains lived in Britain until the age of eight before her family moved to Australia.

It is understood the move has been undertaken completely independently of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Bain's ranking would make her the British No 6.

