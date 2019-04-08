Kyle Edmund makes winning start at Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech

Kyle Edmund reached the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech last year

British No 1 Kyle Edmund made a winning start to his latest title bid at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech on Monday.

Edmund, who reached his first ATP final at this tournament last year, began his quest at the 250 clay-court event with a solid 6-3 6-2 success against Frenchman Ugo Humbert as he looks to break into the world's top 20 with a good run this week.

The third seed, who lost out to Pablo Andujar in the final 12 months ago, will be determined to go one better this time, and he made a positive start to his campaign by winning 77 per cent of his first serve points, and 83 per cent of his second serve points to come through in 79 minutes against the world No 63.

He will now face the winner of the match between wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany in the last 16.

