Britain's Tara Moore stages incredible comeback in Sunderland

Tara Moore staged a remarkable comeback in Sunderland

Britain's Tara Moore staged one of the more remarkable comebacks in tennis history to reach the second round of the ITF World Tour event in Sunderland on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, ranked 479, lost 11 games in a row to French third seed Jessika Ponchet, trailing 0-6 0-5 and facing match point at 30-40.

But incredibly Moore not only pulled herself back into the match but turned it around completely to triumph 0-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.

She will face either German Yana Morderger or Romania's Elena-Teodora Cadar in the second round.

