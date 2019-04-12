Alexander Zverev suffers early exit, Cameron Norrie falls at first hurdle

Alexander Zverev's disappointing start to the season continued in Marrakech on Thursday

Alexander Zverev suffered a surprise defeat at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech while Britain's Cameron Norrie fell at the first hurdle at the US Men's Clay Court Championship.

Top seed and world number No 3 Zverev lost in a three-set showdown with Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (7-1) 2-6 6-3.

The 21-year-old, ranked 60, will next play Benoit Paire, who saw off eighth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-2.

Elsewhere, Philipp Kohlschreiber lost to Pablo Andujar-Alba 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 and Jiri Vesely beat Juan Londero 6-3 6-4.

Cameron Norrie lost to Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic in Houston

Norrie fell to world No 372 Janko Tipsarevic at River Oaks Country Club with the British No 2 going down 6-3 6-4.

The 23-year-old was seeded third at the tournament in Houston, but was immediately on the back foot after the Serbian, ranked more than 300 places lower, broke in the first game.

Norrie went on to lose three more breaks as Tipsarevic sealed the first set in a little more than 30 minutes and won the tie on his second match point.

Reigning champion Steve Johnson also fell 6-3 6-3 to Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros, while two-time runner up Sam Querrey beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 6-3 and Jordan Thompson overcame Santiago Giraldo 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5.

