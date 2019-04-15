Benoit Paire claims a second career ATP singles title at Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh

France's Benoit Paire claimed a second career ATP singles title on Sunday

Benoit Paire claimed a second career ATP singles title when he breezed past Spain's Pablo Andujar 6-2 6-3 to lift the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh on Sunday.

The world No 69 broke defending champion Andujar's serve twice in the first set and then claimed the sixth game of the second to coast to victory and add to his 2015 Swedish Open title.

Andujar was hoping for a record fourth victory at the event after lifting the trophy in 2011, 2012 and 2018, but managed just a single break point in the contest, which he failed to convert, and slipped to a fourth successive defeat to the Frenchman.

Paire, 29, who has a career-high ranking of 18 in singles, beat compatriot and wildcard entry Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Christian Garin became the first Chilean to win an ATP Tour title in 10 years when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3 at the US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston.

The 22-year-old became the first Chilean to win an ATP Tour title since Fernando Gonzalez in Vina del Mar in 2009.

Teenager Amanda Anisimova will climb to a career-high 54th on Monday

American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed her maiden WTA title with victory over Astra Sharma in the final of the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota

The 17-year-old came from a set and a break down to beat her Australian opponent, who was also chasing a first title, 4-6 6-4 6-1.

Anisimova, seeded sixth, showed the resilience she has demonstrated all week to win 10 of the final 12 games to wrap up the victory.

With a first title under her belt, Anisimova will climb 29 places in the ranking to a career-high 54th on Monday.

Slovenian Polona Hercog overcame determined rookie Iga Swiatek 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the Lugano Open for her first title in seven years.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.