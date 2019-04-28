Dominic Thiem says it is a 'special' feeling to beat Rafael Nadal on clay

Dominic Thiem produced a stunning display to defeat Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem avenged his defeat by Rafael Nadal in last year's French Open final by knocking him out of the Barcelona Open in sensational fashion on Saturday.

Thiem knocked the favourite and 11-time champion out of the Barcelona Open with a stunning 6-4 6-4 victory in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

The Russian also pulled off a surprise by edging out fourth-seed Kei Nishikori 6-4 3-6 7-5 in a tight match.

Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, had lost his last two matches against world No 2 Nadal, at Roland Garros as well as a thrilling five-setter in the US Open quarter-finals, but he sealed his fourth career victory over Nadal in 12 matches to end the Spaniard's chances of a fourth consecutive Barcelona Open title.

We always had great matches in the past, and also today was very good and I was more lucky today and I got the win. Dominic Thiem

"I'm always super proud if I beat him because he's the best player ever on this surface, and it's always very special to beat him here on clay," Thiem said.

"We always had great matches in the past, and also today was very good and I was more lucky today and I got the win."

Nadal, who has struggled for form on his favourite surface, conceded he has been far from his best.

There are some victories which hurt you and others which can help you and this is one of those. Rafael Nadal

"This has been a complicated week for me, especially at the start. Today I enjoyed playing tennis again, I lost against a top rival and I was competitive until the end," Nadal said.

"What I needed to do was play more games like this to have a chance of victory. It has been a good base for what is to come. There are some victories which hurt you and others which can help you and this is one of those."

