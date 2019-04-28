Petra Kvitova wins Stuttgart's Porsche Grand Prix

Petra Kvitova claimed the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Petra Kvitova defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-6 (7-2) to win Stuttgart's Porsche Grand Prix on Sunday.

There had been 18 prior tournaments this season without a repeat singles title winner to be found, but Kvitova finally became the first woman to double up on her trophies, having won the Sydney International in January.

The Czech world No 3 broke her opponent to go 4-2 up in the first set and served out the set a little later on the quick indoor clay courts in Stuttgart.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, had to work much harder in the second set, needing to save two set points at 5-4 as Kontaveit had her pinned to the baseline.

No.27 feels amazing! 🏆



I had such a fun week in Stuttgart and this title is the icing on the cake.



Thanks to the tournament and the fans for making it a special one ❤ pic.twitter.com/mQxldOdR5H — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) April 28, 2019

However, the Estonian, who received a walkover into the final after top seed Naomi Osaka pulled out from their last-four clash due to injury, missed her chances and allowed Kvitova to come back.

Kvitova raced to a 6-0 lead in the tie-break before sealing victory three points later.

Croatia's Petra Martic fought back from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 1-6 6-4 6-1 to win her first WTA title at the Istanbul Cup.

"You guys kept cheering me on when I thought I had no chance to win," a grateful Martic said. "You kept believing in me and helped me get through this match today."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.