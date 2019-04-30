Tennis News

News

Johanna Konta battles to superb win at Morocco Open in Rabat

Last Updated: 30/04/19 7:39pm

Johanna Konta saved three match points to record a fine opening win in Rabat on Tuesday
Johanna Konta saved three match points to record a fine opening win in Rabat on Tuesday

Johanna Konta saved three match points as she battled back to defeat Wang Yafan in their first-round match at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The British No 1 lost the opening set as both players' serve faltered but showed great determination to recover in her first match of the clay court season to win 4-6 7-6 (0) 6-4.

Konta, the world No 47 and the tournament's seventh seed, closed out the second set with a love tie-break only to then trail 3-1 in the decider following an early break by Wang.

The Briton forced a break back of her own to level up at 3-3 and then again to serve for the match, only to fail to hold before finally taking a second match point on Wang's double fault.

It is my first match on the clay for this season, so that presents its own challenges. I am just very happy to have had such a good match for a first match.

Johanna Konta

Speaking in her post-match interview on court, broadcast by the WTA, Konta said: "I am very proud of myself for the way I competed, it was a tough match for both of us.

"I lost that first set and then my opponent had three match points in that second set, so I am very happy to have battled through and found a way to win that second set, then come back from 3-1 down in that last set.

"I also had a match point at 5-3, so there was very little in the match for it to go either way, I am just very happy I made it through."

Konta added: "It is my first match on the clay for this season, so that presents its own challenges. I am just very happy to have had such a good match for a first match.

"There is no easy match here, so I am anticipating a really good battle (in the second round)."

Konta will play Romanian world No 132 Ana Bogdan in the second round.

Also See:

Top seed Elise Mertens beat her fellow Belgian compatriot Kirsten Flipkens 6-3 6-1, while there were wins for Su-Wei Hsieh, Ajla Tomljanovic and Maria Sakkari.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK