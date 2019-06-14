Fabio Fognini will make his debut in the Laver Cup later this year

Italian Fabio Fognini will make his debut in the Laver Cup this year after being named in captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe line-up.

Fognini, who made history by breaking into the top 10 for the first time in his career this week, joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in the side for the tournament in Geneva this September.

"I'm very excited to be playing the Laver Cup in September," Fognini said in a statement. "Playing as part of a team is special in tennis, where we are more used to having a one-on-one battle every match.

"I'm looking forward to competing alongside all the great players on Team Europe."

French Open finalist Dominic Thiem returns to action for Bjorn Borg

This will be the third edition of the event against Team World with the men in blue having won the first two editions in Prague in 2017 and Chicago last year.

Thiem, runner-up to Nadal at the French Open on Sunday for the second year in a row, missed out last year but Swedish great Borg is happy to have him back.

"I'm delighted to have Dom back in the team. He was a great player for us in Prague and his form is outstanding, as we saw recently at Roland Garros," Borg said.

Team World captain John McEnroe will announce his first team members in the coming weeks.

