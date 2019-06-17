Dan Evans secures back-to-back Challenger Tour titles

Dan Evans celebrating the title in Nottingham

Dan Evans ensured that he will go into the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club off the back of consecutive Challenger Tour titles after victory in Nottingham.

The British No 3, who has now climbed to 63rd in the rankings, battled against the elements and a congested timetable to take the title at the Nature Valley Open.

Evans was forced to play both his semi-final and final on Sunday - defeating Japan's Go Soeda 6-4 6-2 before wrapping up a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over Russia's Evgeny Donskoy just before 8pm.

"It's been a good week, carrying on strongly from last week," Evans told ATPTour.com.

"I played very well in the first match. The second match, I was a bit frustrated and I was very tired. But I didn't lose a set today, so I can't be too unhappy. I played well out there, despite the wind."

Doing the double Evans is only the second player to win consecutive Challenger titles on grass in the past two decades. Yen-Hsun Lu went back-to-back in Surbiton and Ilkley in 2016.

Evans' progression to a second Challenger Tour title in as many weeks has seen him win ten straight matches after his triumphs in Surbiton and Nottingham.

"It's a great stepping stone moving into the tour events," added Evans on social media.

"I love the grass courts, I feel really comfortable here and I've spent a lot of time here [Nottingham] so I enjoy coming back all the time and will probably do so for the rest of my career, it's an enjoyable stop for me in the year.

"I really enjoy everything about playing in England, people say I enjoy it too much but I think it's the best place in the world. I just enjoy being at home. "

Who's excited for the start of @QueensTennis? 🙋‍♀🙋‍♂



Here's your day one order of play 👇 pic.twitter.com/fXoGk2S4vQ — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 17, 2019

The 29-year-old will now meet Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club on Tuesday.

"It's going to be great. I played him at Indian Wells this year and he got me so we'll see if we can turn it around this time but if not it's a great two weeks and we'll keep moving forwards," noted Evans.

Prior to that three-set loss at Indian Wells, the duo also met back in 2016 at the USA Open when Evans fell just short after a topsy-turvy five-set encounter.

Edmund and Murray will be in singles and doubles action respectively at Queen's Club

Other British interest in the singles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships will see the British No 1 Kyle Edmund taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Cameron Norrie encounters Kevin Anderson on the opening day as Anderson returns after being out of action since March.

Qualifier James Ward will be facing-off against Gilles Simon and wildcard Jay Clarke will encounter Lucas Pouille.

In the doubles draw, all eyes will be on Andy Murray as he marks his return to competitive tennis alongside his partner Feliciano Lopez.

Murray and Lopez have been drawn against the Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah and will take to the Queen's Club court on Wednesday.

We will have the grass-court season covered via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.