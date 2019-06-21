Alexander Zverev loses in Halle Open quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev reached the third round at Wimbledon last year

Alexander Zverev suffered a blow to his preparations for Wimbledon as he was beaten by David Goffin in the Halle Open quarter-finals.

The world No 5, a two-time runner-up, lost 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-3) against world No 33 Goffin.

Zverev, seeded second, withdrew from the doubles due to a knee injury earlier in the week and fell to his first defeat against the former world No 7 from Belgium.

Zverev's coach Ivan Lendl was watching on

Goffin will play in-form Italian Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals of the grass-court tournament on Saturday.

Berrettini, who won the title in Stuttgart last week, extended his eight-match grass-court winning streak with victory against third seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Matteo Berrettini defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Stuttgart title last week

The 23-year-old has now beaten world No 9 Khachanov three times this season.

Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who will partner Andy Murray in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, progressed to the semi-finals when defending champion and fourth seed Borna Coric retired injured after losing the first set 7-5.

Top seed Roger Federer will continue his bid for a 10th Halle title against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

It was the second time in the 27-year history of the tournament that the quarter-final line-up featured the top four seeds.