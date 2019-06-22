Roger Federer reaches 13th Halle Open final to remain on course for personal record

Roger Federer is aiming for his third title of 2019, after wins in Miami and Dubai

Roger Federer cruised into his 13th Halle Open final with a 6-3 6-3 victory against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The world No 3 will set a personal record of lifting a 10th trophy at a tour-level event for the first time in his career if he wins the title on Sunday.

Awesome! 😮😮😮 13th final, 67th victory in Halle in the 74th match against the 373rd career opponent of Federer at all - and tomorrow the 10th title in Halle? #noventiopen19 #federer #halle #atp @ATP_Tour pic.twitter.com/83rjcw2SGe — NOVENTI OPEN (@ATPHalle) June 22, 2019

Federer broke Herbert, who will partner Andy Murray in the doubles at Wimbledon, on five occasions and didn't face a break point as he defeated the world No 43 in their first-ever meeting.

"I thought it was a very solid performance from me," said Federer. "I didn't struggle on serve and I had my opportunities on serve - I was able to take them.

"I thought it was a really good performance from my side, I was able to find some good energy today, especially in the important moments because the last couple of days have been tough.

"It's been a lot of tennis so it's maybe exactly what I need going into the finals now."

The nine-time champion will face David Goffin in the final after the former world No 7 defeated in-form Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

David Goffin's last title came at the Japan Open in 2017

Goffin snapped Berrettini's eight-match winning streak, following the Italian's title in Stuttgart last week, saving all three break points he faced to reach his first final since reaching the ATP Finals in 2017.

Federer, who had to battle through two tough three-set matches to reach the semi-finals, has won seven of his previous eight meetings against Goffin.

Federer's most titles by tournament Tournament Titles Halle Open 9 Swiss Indoors Basel 9 Wimbledon 8 Dubai Tennis Championships 8 Cincinnati Masters 7

The Swiss can also move closer to Jimmy Connors' record of 109 tour-level titles if he defeats Goffin to win his 102nd.