Alfie Hewett wins wheelchair singles title at Queen's Club
Last Updated: 23/06/19 4:38pm
Alfie Hewett has won the wheelchair singles title at the Fever-Tree Championships, beating his British compatriot Gordon Reid.
The 21-year-old second seed from Norwich beat fellow Briton Reid 6-2 7-5 in an hour and 28 minutes.
Hewett and Scotland's Reid's bid for glory in the doubles ended in disappointment as Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson ran out 6-1 6-0 winners on Sunday.
