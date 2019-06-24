Ashley Barty withdraws from Eastbourne with arm injury

Ashleigh Barty's victory in Birmingham ensured she started the week as world number one

New women's world number one Ashley Barty has withdrawn from Eastbourne with a right arm injury.

The 23-year-old, who is the provisional number one seed at Wimbledon, is missing the tournament on the south coast as a precaution and is expected to be fit for the third major of the year.

Earlier on Monday, Barty became the first Australian women's number one since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

She won the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Julia Gorges on Sunday following her French Open success.

Barty's first Grand Slam success has helped her replace Japan's Naomi Osaka in the rankings.

She is currently on a 12-match winning streak.