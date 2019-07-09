Andy Murray and Serena Williams continue mixed-doubles success at Wimbledon

Serena Williams (left) and Andy Murray proved too good for Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' partnership continued to blossom on Wimbledon Centre Court as they won their second-round mixed-doubles match on Tuesday.

'Murena' - the nickname chosen by Williams - dominated French-American pair Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo as the deadly duo won 7-5 6-3.

Williams had little match practice coming into Wimbledon because of injury and teamed up with local hero Murray in the mixed doubles to get some more playing time.

Murray and Williams will play top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar

She is already through to the women's semi-finals after winning a thrilling three-setter in the all-American showdown against Alison Riske earlier in the day and she came back peppering winners from all angles on the baseline to make serene progress alongside the Scot.

Alongside Murray's serving and cuteness at the net, it is a potent mix, and that is even before taking their competitive spirit into account.

Williams was the better player of the two throughout their contest, sealing the third set point of the opener with a searing forehand winner.

Murray (left) and Williams celebrate their victory

Murray had to fend off some break points in the opening game of the second set before Williams began to take centre stage, defying physics with some of the angles of her winners.

The 37-year-old was the star of the show as an early break in the second set put them on course with Murray serving out the victory with an ace.

They next face top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar for a place in the fourth round on Thursday.