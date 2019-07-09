Johanna Konta's hopes of reaching Wimbledon semi-finals dashed by Barbora Strycova

Johanna Konta's Wimbledon hopes were dashed by Barbora Strycova

Johanna Konta's hopes of reaching back-to-back Grand Slam semi-finals were dashed by wily Czech veteran Barbora Strycova at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Unseeded Strycova ended Konta's hopes for another year with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory to make it through to her very first Grand Slam semi-final.

It was particularly disappointing coming after Konta's performances in the last two rounds, where she had recovered from a set down to defeat top-10 duo Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova.

Konta's rhythm was destroyed by Strycova

Strycova will take on Serena Williams for a place in Saturday's final after the seven-time Wimbledon champion defeated her fellow American Alison Riske to make it through.

Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals last month, lost the first set for the third successive match at Wimbledon to trail Strycova.

The British No 1 led 4-1 against her unseeded Czech opponent but a host of errors helped Strycova recover the break before the 33-year-old went on to win the tie-break.

Strycova celebrates the biggest win of her career

Strycova, who lost to Petra Kvitova at the same stage in 2014, executed her tactics superbly as she wore Konta down, and the 19th seed found herself in deeper trouble when she dropped serve in the second game.

The end was nigh when Konta blazed a forehand drive volley over the baseline to drop serve again in the sixth game, and a final error sealed a fine victory for Strycova.