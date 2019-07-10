Serena Williams aims to reach Wimbledon final in pursuit of Grand Slam history

Serena Williams is chasing an eighth Wimbledon singles title

Serena Williams stands one victory away from her latest opportunity at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, with unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova her semi-final obstacle at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old, whose most recent major victory came at the 2017 Australian Open, has her sights once again on joining level with Australian Margaret Court.

Serena Williams reached two Grand Slam finals in 2018 but lost both at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The other women's semi-final will see former world No 1 Simona Halep aim to maintain her push for a second Grand Slam title in just over a year, when she takes on eighth seed Elina Svitolina.

Here we look at the two semi-finals in a little more detail…

Serena Williams (11) vs Barbora Strycova

Williams arrived at the All England Club with her expectations slightly tempered, having not played competitively since her third-round defeat at the French Open.

The American has been hindered by a knee injury during the season, frustrating her best efforts to produce her best tennis, but after a slow start at this year's championships is finding form.

Williams has lost just one set en route to the last four

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes Williams, who has mixed her singles campaign by playing in the mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray, is performing at physical ease, which has proved hard to come by this year.

"I think she is in a good place at the moment," Mouratoglou said. "She is pain-free now for three weeks so she feels so much lighter.

"When you focus on your pain every day because you are in pain it is very difficult to prepare well for tournaments. You have to adapt everything you do for the pain. When you compete, you compete in pain so it is difficult to focus on the match because you are suffering."

Williams, who was taken to three sets against Kaja Juvan in the second round, came through a stern challenge from fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals and now faces the variety of Strycova, who knocked out British No 1 Johanna Konta.

Strycova had never progressed past the fourth round at a Grand Slam prior to this year's Wimbledon but has now gone two steps further.

Barbora Strycova is in uncharted territory on the Grand Slam singles stage

The 33-year-old possesses a double-handed slice, which at the very least, upsets the rhythm of her opponents and the world No 54 will look to do just that against Williams in their fourth tour-level meeting.

Williams is yet to lose against Strycova, with all their previous meetings come on the Grand Slam stage, who admitted earlier in the tournament she doesn't know whether she will back at the All England Club next year.

"I want to enjoy it," Strycova said. "Tennis gave me so much good stuff, so many memories, emotions and moments that I want to also give it back.

"I don't know if it's going to be this year or next year the finish, but I want to finish with the respect for the sport."

Elina Svitolina (8) vs Simona Halep (7)

Halep and Svitolina, who have both reached the last four for the loss of just one set respectively, arrived at Wimbledon without the burden of huge pressure.

Halep suffered a disappointing defence of her French Open title, losing in the quarter-finals against teenager Amanda Anisimova, while Svitolina lost in the third round.

Simona Halep defeated 15-year-old Cori Gauff in the fourth round

Svitolina, who is into her first Grand Slam semi-final, leads the head to head 4-2, but Thursday's match will be their first on grass.

Meanwhile, Halep is back in the semi-final at a major for the first time since she won the French Open.

"I'm a different person. Everything changed. I have a lot of experience now," Halep said.

"I'm more confident. I love grass. It's the first time when I say that."

For Svitolina, despite the opportunity at stake, the Ukrainian is refusing to get too carried away.

Elina Svitolina is into her first Grand Slam semi-final

"I think is just another chance to play well. I don't take it as a huge opportunity. It's just another match," she said.

"Don't want to put the pressure that it's semi-final, that Simona is a great opponent to play the semi-final.

"She's a very tough opponent. I have to bring my best game to win the match. It's going to be tough, tough, tough match."