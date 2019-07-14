Wimbledon men's final: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer preview

Novak Djokovic takes on Roger Federer in a mouth-watering men's final

Novak Djokovic has warned Roger Federer that he is coming for his records ahead of their Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic, the reigning champion, has eased through to his sixth Wimbledon final and victory over eight-time winner Federer would give him his 16th grand-slam title.

That would take him to just four behind the Swiss and at five years his junior, few would back against him going well past Federer's total.

The Centre Court crowd will be predominantly behind the Swiss on Sunday

Can Federer clinch Wimbledon title No 9?

Federer claimed a sublime win over old rival Rafael Nadal on Friday to set up a Wimbledon final showdown with Djokovic.

The final stages of the much-anticipated semi-final were full of tension and drama, with Nadal saving four match points but, after three hours and two minutes, it was Federer, a month shy of his 38th birthday, who clinched a 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory and the chance to take on defending champion Djokovic.

The evergreen Federer has reached his 12th Wimbledon final at the age of 37

Should he win, it would give the Swiss a ninth Wimbledon title and take him to 21 Grand Slam trophies, three ahead of Nadal and six clear of Djokovic - but the Serb has sent his rival a warning.

"It's the final of Wimbledon," the 32-year-old began at his press conference. "This is the kind of match that I always dreamed of being part of as a young boy with the tennis racquet. This is what I worked for.

"I wanted to be in this position. I have a chance to fight for a trophy. Regardless of who's across the net or what is happening, I'll definitely give it my all."

Five memorable encounters US Open 2010



Federer had beaten Djokovic on three previous occasions at Flushing Meadows in 2007, 2008, and 2009, and looked set to repeat the trick in the semi-final with two match points on the Serb's serve in the fifth set. But Djokovic repelled them with some stunning forehands and went on to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 7-5.



US Open 2011



A year on and at the same stage, Federer worked two more match points in the fifth, this time on his own serve. Again Djokovic, who had come from two sets down, saved both, the first with a sensational forehand return, and won the next four games to wrap up a 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory.



French Open 2011



Djokovic went into the semi-final at Roland Garros on a 43-match winning streak. But in an encounter of breathtaking quality Federer took the first two sets before Djokovic pulled one back. The Serb served for the fourth set at 5-4 but Federer broke back and edged the subsequent tie-break to win 7-6 6-3 3-6 7-6.



Wimbledon 2014



Federer had looked invincible on his way to the final but found himself 2-1 down and facing Championship point at 2-5 in the fourth. Somehow the Swiss broke serve twice to win the next five games and level the match, only for Djokovic to prevail in the decider for a 6-7 6-4 7-6 5-7 6-4 success.



Wimbledon 2015



A repeat final and, unfortunately for Federer, a repeat result. Djokovic took the first set on a tie-break, and held four set points at the end of a second which had gone the same way. When Federer finally forced a first set point he made no mistake with an imperious volley. But early breaks in sets three and four saw Djokovic lift his third trophy, winning 7-6 6-7 6-4 6-3.

Can Djokovic thrive in hostile surroundings?

One thing Federer will have in his favour is the unwavering support of the Centre Court crowd and that is something Djokovic will have to accept.

The world No 1 booked a place in his sixth final with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut, but he was in a tetchy mood with the spectators.

He baited them on several occasions, first ironically throwing his hands up when they cheered the Spaniard winning the second set, then shushing them by putting his finger against his lips.

Djokovic has used partisan crowds to energise him before - and may do so again

When Djokovic ended that 45-stroke point, the longest on record at Wimbledon where such stats date to 2006, with a backhand winner he cupped his ear while glaring into the stands.

The 32-year-old knows he will be in a similar position again when he faces Federer, but says he is not affected by it.

"Look, I am focused on what I need to do," he said.

"It won't be the first time playing against Federer on the Centre Court. I've had that experience more than once. I know what to expect." Novak Djokovic

"At times they wanted him to come back to the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog in the match. I understand that.

"But I had enough support here over the years, so I don't complain.

"It won't be the first time playing against Federer on the Centre Court. I've had that experience more than once. I know what to expect."

Djokovic's route to the final First round - Philipp Kohlschreiber



Djokovic began his campaign with a double fault and a drop of serve, but still secured a straight-sets victory, winning 6-3 7-5 6-3.



Second round - Denis Kudla



Plain sailing for the world number one, who won the opening five games and strolled to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win in 93 trouble-free minutes.



Third round - Hubert Hurkacz



Djokovic dropped a set for the first time at the Championships but it proved only a minor inconvenience in a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-4 win.



Fourth round - Ugo Humbert



The top seed breezed past French rookie Humbert 6-3 6-2 6-3 on Court One to reach the last eight for the 11th time.



Quarter-final - David Goffin



For eight games this was a contest, then Djokovic won 10 in row on his way to a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victory and a ninth semi-final.



Semi-final - Roberto Bautista Agut



Spaniard Bautista Agut took the second set, only the second Djokovic dropped all fortnight, but was still taken apart 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Will Djokovic feed off Federer fatigue?

The reigning champion is seeking to win a fifth Wimbledon title against Federer

While the Serb found a way past Bautista Agut, Federer admitted to being "exhausted" following his victory in four sets over Nadal.

The Swiss knew it wouldn't be easy against his greatest rival - and he now faces a challenge he has never overcome in any previous Grand Slam - beating both Nadal and Djokovic within the same major.

To add to his collection of titles in Sunday's final, Federer must get past the defending champion and No 1 seed - but Djokovic is under no illusions of the task he faces to lift a fifth Wimbledon crown.

"We all know how good he is anywhere," Djokovic added about Federer, "but especially here."

Federer's route to the final First round - Lloyd Harris



Little-known South African Harris briefly threatened a major shock on his debut when he took the first set, but he won just five more games as Federer wrapped up a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory.



Second round - Jay Clarke



Young Brit Clarke's Wimbledon dream was ended by his idol, the eight-time champion closing out a 6-1 7-6 (3) 6-2 victory in one hour and 36 minutes.



Third round - Lucas Pouille



A 7-5 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over Pouille was Federer's 350th at a grand-slam event, a landmark no other player has reached or even come close to.



Fourth round - Matteo Berrettini



Young Italian Berrettini was supposed to provide a real test. Instead he won just five games as Federer romped home 6-1 6-2 6-2.



Quarter-final - Kei Nishikori



Federer brought up a century of Wimbledon match victories after shaking off a nervy start to run out a 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 winner and book a last-four showdown with Rafael Nadal.



Semi-final - Rafael Nadal



The box office clash did not disappoint. After winning the first set, Federer looked in trouble in the second but came back again to win a classic 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-3 6-4.

Centre Court braced for latest chapter in great rivalry

This will be the fourth time Djokovic and Federer have met in a Grand Slam final and the 48th time they have gone head-to-head.

Djokovic leads his series with Federer 25-22, and 9-6 in Grand Slam matches. Federer knows there are not many secrets in each other's game.

"It's the same like going into a Rafa match," he said. "I think the moment you've played somebody probably more than 15 times, especially in recent years also a few times, there's not that much more left out there.

"I'm excited about the game against Novak. We've played each other so, so much. I don't mind that, I think it's more of a clear game plan.

"Especially we had a great match against each other in Paris just recently. I hope we can back it up from there."