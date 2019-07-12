Novak Djokovic defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to reach Wimbledon final
Last Updated: 12/07/19 4:39pm
Defending champion Novak Djokovic withstood a determined challenge from Roberto Bautista Agut to reach his sixth Wimbledon final.
The world No 1 defeated the 23rd seed 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 49 minutes in a gruelling encounter on Centre Court.
Djokovic appeared rattled at times against Bautista Agut, who was playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final, but moved through the gears to break the Spaniard's resistance.
The Serb is through to a 25th Grand Slam final and will face either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's showpiece.
More to follow...
