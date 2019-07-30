Andy Murray could return to singles before US Open in August

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray says his return to playing singles is "closer" than he thought - and he could be back in time for the US Open.

The 32-year-old has been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following his hip resurfacing operation in January, winning his first tournament back at Queen's in June with Feliciano Lopez before a star pairing with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

However, a singles return for the former world number one is on the cards sooner than expected, as he intends to play in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in the second week of August - two weeks before the US Open.

Murray made it to the third round of the mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Murray said: "I'm closer than maybe what I thought I was.

"Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati. And then if I wasn't able to play in Cincinnati, there's a good chance I would probably wait until after New York, because I wouldn't want my first tournament, either, to be playing best-of-five."

Murray's last grand slam appearance was on the hard courts of Melbourne, where he was dispatched in the first round by Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in what was possibly an emotional farewell to the sport.

Andy and Jamie Murray will play doubles together in Washington D.C.

He will team up with brother Jamie in the men's doubles at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. next week, their first time on court together since the Rio Olympics in 2016, as they look to renew the famous partnership from the Davis Cup 2015 winning side.

The pair have previously won two ATP Tour titles together, in Tokyo in 2011 and Valencia the year before and Jamie is the defending champion at Washington, having won the tournament last year with Bruno Soares.