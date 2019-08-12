Naomi Osaka regains world No 1 ranking after Rogers Cup campaign

Naomi Osaka first became No 1 in the world back in January

Naomi Osaka has regained the No 1 spot in the WTA world rankings after her run at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Osaka's return to the top comes less than two months after her place at the summit was taken by Ashleigh Barty.

This time around, it was Barty's loss to Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Rogers Cup that opened the door to a potential new world No 1.

Osaka and Karolina Pliskova were the two players in the running to take pole position but Pliskova's loss in the quarter-finals, and Osaka's victory, confirmed that the Japanese had done enough to reclaim top spot.

WTA Rankings - As at August, 12 1. Naomi Osaka 6417 2. Ashleigh Barty 6256 3. Karolina Pliskova 6185 4. Simona Halep 5223 5. Kiki Bertens 5120 6. Petra Kvitova 4780 7. Elina Svitolina 4577 8. Serena Williams 3995 9. Aryna Sabalenka 3565 10. Sloane Stephens 3189

Elsewhere in the rankings, Bianca Andreescu has climbed from 27th to 14th after her impressive week and victory at her home tournament in Toronto.

The Canadian's route to the final saw her prevail over Eugenie Bouchard, Daria Kasatkina, Kiki Bertens, Pliskova and Kenin. This marks the first time that she has been part of the world's Top 20.

Bianca Andreescu is now at a new career-high ranking

Andreescu's form, her move up the rankings and the fact that she has returned from injury so strongly will send further waves around the WTA tour. She has beaten seven of the top 10 players in the world this season.

Kenin jumps up seven places and is another who has reached a new peak the rankings - breaking into the Top 25 for the first time.

As a result of her victory alongside Hsieh Su-Wei at Wimbledon, Barbora Strycova became the WTA world No 1 in doubles and was presented with her trophy in Cincinnati.