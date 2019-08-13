Cori Gauff handed US Open main draw wild card

Cori Gauff rose to fame following a historic run at Wimbledon

Cori Gauff has received a wild card into the main draw of this month's US Open in New York.

It will be the 15-year-old's second Grand Slam tournament after rising to fame at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Ranked 313th in the world, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, and she shocked five-time winner Venus Williams in straight sets in the opening round.

Gauff reached the second week where she lost to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff has since won her first WTA title at the Washington Open, pairing up with Catherine McNally in the doubles, and is now ranked 140th in the world.

She will find out her first round opponent at Flushing Meadow when the draw takes place on August 22, four days before the start of the tournament.