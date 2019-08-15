Nick Kyrgios fined $113k for unsportsmanlike conduct at Cincinnati Masters

0:34 Nick Kyrgios walked down the tunnel and smashed two rackets during his loss to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters. Nick Kyrgios walked down the tunnel and smashed two rackets during his loss to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $113k for five separate incidents of unsportsmanlike conduct during the Cincinnati Masters.

The 24-year-old smashed two rackets during a second-round defeat against Karen Khachanov on Wednesday and called the umpire a 'f****** tool' at the end of the match.

The ATP said the Australian could receive further punishment, including "an additional fine and/or suspension".

Breakdown of penalties incurred by Nick Kyrgios Ball Abuse - Warning

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Point Penalty) - $20,000

Leaving the court - $3,000

Audible Obscenity - $5,000

Unsportsmanlike Conduct - $5,000

Unsportsmanlike Conduct - $20,000

Verbal Abuse - $20,000

Unsportsmanlike Conduct - $20,000

Unsportsmanlike Conduct - $20,000

In a statement, the ATP said: "In addition to the on site fines announced today, the ATP is looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted under the Player Major Offense section of the code."

Kyrgios walked off court for a bathroom break with two rackets - after being issued a point penalty for using an expletive at the end of a second set tiebreak - without making umpire Fergus Murphy aware, before smashing both of them in a corridor.

Nick Kyrgios could receive a suspension from the ATP

He had first confronted Murphy earlier in the second set, having won the first, accusing the umpire of starting the 25-second shot clock between points too early.

Kyrgios did not shake the hand of Murphy, who he also had a confrontation with at Queen's in June, at the end of his 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (4-7) 2-6 defeat.

The world No 27 won his sixth tour-level title at the Citi Open in Washington earlier this month, which he described as "one of the greatest weeks" of his life.