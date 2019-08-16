Andy Murray opts out of US Open doubles to focus on singles comeback

Andy Murray has accepted a wildcard into the Winston-Salem Open

Andy Murray has decided not to participate in doubles at the US Open in order to continue his comeback in singles events.

The 2012 US Open champion had intended to be involved in doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows later this month but has now revealed that "doubles is done for the time being".

Murray will instead play singles at the Winston-Salem Open and is considering entering a tournament on the Challenger Tour during the US Open which begins on August 26.

The 32-year-old accepted a wildcard into Winston-Salem and will join British No 1 Dan Evans in the draw.

Andy Murray lost in the second round the US Open in 2018

Murray was defeated by Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-4 in Cincinnati on Monday in the Scot's first competitive singles match since hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January.

The most likely Challenger event for Murray to enter would be New Haven in early September, during the second week of the US Open.

The former world No 1 has already confirmed he will play Zhuhai and Beijing in late September as the ATP tour enters the Asian swing.