Daniil Medvedev just wants to watch TV after Cincinnati Masters success

Daniil Medvedev joked he wants to "stay in the bed for a few days watching TV 24 hours a day" after winning the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday.

Russian Medvedev followed up his semi-final win over Novak Djokovic by beating David Goffin to claim the biggest title of his career.

The ninth seed was a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 winner in one hour 39 minutes and has guaranteed his place in the world's top five in the new ATP rankings.

Medvedev - who had already reached finals in Washington and Montreal this summer - survived cramps and an on-court tantrum to clinch his first Masters 1000 title and now he plans a short rest before the US Open starts in eight days.

"I need some days off," he said. "I've been playing tennis for so long in a row. I just need to stay in bed for a few days watching the TV 24 hours a day.

"Hopefully I can regroup and get to the US Open fresh."

It was the second title of the year for Medvedev, who had lost on the past two Sundays - to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafael Nadal in Montreal.

"It would not be a good feeling if I lost three finals in a row so it's just a relief and I'm so happy," he said after playing his 16th match in 20 days.

"I started feeling cramps at 5-3 [in the second set], the first time in three weeks I started cramping, probably because of the nerves and it's been 24 days in a row I played tennis.

"I started cramping quite hard, so last game, 15-40, I know if it's going to be five-all, I'm in a bad position.

"I made four serves that he didn't return and three of them were aces. It's just unbelievable."