Dan Evans: 'No hard feelings' over split with coach David Felgate

Dan Evans says there are "no hard feelings" over his split from coach David Felgate

British No 2 Dan Evans has insisted there are "no hard feelings" over his surprise decision to split from coach David Felgate last week.

Evans called time on their partnership despite a rise of over 250 places in the rankings since he began working with Felgate after last year's Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old, who is playing at the Winston-Salem Open this week, told BBC Sport: "It was amicable, no hard feelings. I sat down and said it was going to come to an end, and that was that.

Felgate began working with Evans following last year's Wimbledon

"I wanted to go a different way and try something new. I've never had to do that before.

"It was not an easy conversation but it was better for me to say it there and then than carry on until the end of this trip, and waste this trip.

"Maybe I lost my spark with him, but it just didn't feel right, and I thought it needed to change."

Evans reached the third round at Wimbledon this summer, where he was beaten by Portugal's Joao Sousa.