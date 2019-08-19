Andy Murray is making progress towards a singles return, says Greg Rusedski

Andy Murray will be in action at the Winston-Salem Open this week

"I think he is smart enough and he knows the goal is to be ready for 2020" - Greg Rusedski says Andy Murray is making progress towards a singles return.

The 32-year-old Murray, who underwent hip surgery seven months ago in a bid to save his career, returned to singles action last week, when he lost to Richard Gasquet at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

He later announced he would not play in the US Open doubles competition and will instead play singles an ATP Tour event - the Winston-Salem Open this week - before a likely Challenger event during the second week of the US Open.

The former world No 1 has already confirmed he will play Zhuhai and Beijing in late September as the ATP tour enters the Asian swing.

I don't think he is ready for the US Open yet so I think it is a smart play to drop down a level and play some challengers during the US Open with the goal to get back to singles Greg Rusedski on Andy Murray

"It gives a great message to be quite honest," Rusedski said. "I thought he got better in his match with Gasquet and for not having played a match in singles since the Australian Open.

"I thought he got better in the second set, starting moving better and he is getting his focus back onto what he loves doing - playing singles.

"I think it was the right decision, I don't think that physically he was ready to do three out of five set matches back-to-back.

"He is playing in Winston-Salem and has a good opportunity to win his first match, I don't think he is ready for the US Open yet so I think it is a smart play to drop down a level and play some challengers during the US Open with the goal to get back to singles."

Andy Murray could target a Grand Slam singles return in 2020

Rusedski feels Murray could now be looking to slowly build up back to his best in an attempt to make a Grand Slam return next year.

"I think he is smart enough and he knows the goal is to be ready for 2020," he added.

"I was surprised when he started in Cincinnati, I thought he we was going to start in the singles in the Asian swing and it is the right thing to do.

"If you are not physically ready, he knows where he is with his recovery and exactly what he is doing so we will probably know more by 2020, if he enters the Australian Open, how far he has come.

"If he can get his movement back, that is the big question mark. He is still not up to the speed he once was but that is normal having only recently played his first singles game back."