Harriet Dart and James Ward through to second round of US Open qualifying
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 21/08/19 1:14pm
Harriet Dart and James Ward progressed to the second round of US Open qualifying but there were defeats for three other British players.
Dart, who reached the third round of Wimbledon, beat American Jamie Loeb 6-2 7-6 (7-3) while Ward defeated Li Zhe of China 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.
The biggest disappointment was a 6-4 6-2 loss for Heather Watson against Mariam Bolkvadze.
Watson won an International Tennis Federation tournament in Vancouver last weekend, boosting her ranking to 101, but was well beaten by the world No 202 from Georgia.
Watson had competed in the main draw of the US Open every year since 2010, although she is yet to win a match.
Katie Swan lost 6-3 6-3 to 15-year-old Katrina Scott while Jay Clarke was beaten 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-4 by another American, Mitchell Krueger, in a close contest.
Dart and Ward will play their next matches on Thursday, the former taking on American Hailey Baptiste and the latter Argentina's Marco Trungelliti, with three wins needed for a place in the main draw.
