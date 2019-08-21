Great Britain will travel to face Slovakia in the qualifiers for the 2020 Fed Cup Finals

Britain's No 1 Johanna Konta will lead the side against Slovakia

Great Britain have been handed an away draw against Slovakia in the qualifiers for the 2020 Fed Cup Finals.

Anne Keothavong's side triumphed 3-1 against Kazakhstan in April to return to the World Group for the first time since 1993 in what has proved to be the final season of the current format.

The winners will progress to the inaugural 12-team Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest in April while the losers face a play-off, also in April, for a place in the 2021 qualifiers.

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will hope to qualify for the inaugural Fed Cup finals

This year's finalists Australia and France having already booked their places alongside the hosts Hungary and wild cards the Czech Republic.

The tie in Slovakia will follow a best-of-five match format [four singles and one doubles] and will be played on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 February 2020.