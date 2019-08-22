Andy Murray to drop to Challenger Tour to play Rafa Nadal Open

Andy Murray will play the Rafa Nadal Open next week

Andy Murray will drop to the Challenger Tour and play in the Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca next week as looks to get more matches under his belt following hip surgery.

The former world No 1 has played just two singles matches since the Australian Open in January, suffering first-round defeats in successive ATP Tour events this month.

He has now committed to playing on the Challenger Tour - the level below the ATP Tour - with his appearance in Mallorca set to be his first at that level since playing in Mons, Belgium, in 2005 as an 18-year-old.

Murray originally returned from hip surgery on the doubles court, winning at Queen's Club with Feliciano Lopez, but is now focusing solely on singles.

The world No 329 will play in the Zhuhai Championships in China in September and the China Open in Beijing a week later.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Murray will play in the European Open in Antwerp for the first time in October.