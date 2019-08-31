US Open: Johanna Konta highlights maturity before Karolina Pliskova meeting

Johanna Konta has made the second week of a third consecutive Grand Slam

Johanna Konta says she is a better player now than the one beaten by Karolina Pliskova in May as the pair prepare to meet in the fourth round of the US Open.

The British No 1 was beaten by the Czech in straight sets in the final of the Italian Open but has since reached the French Open semi-finals and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Konta will aim to maintain her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title against third seed Pliskova, who has won six of their seven previous meetings.

"I like to think that I've grown as a player since Rome," Konta said ahead of Sunday's last-16 encounter.

"I am actually looking forward to seeing how I can do a bit better, how I can just maybe ask some better questions this time around.

Konta has lost one set on her way to reaching the last 16

"More than anything, it's decision making and also probably in terms of when I play certain things or how I play certain things.

"I think just general awareness of being on court, just aware of what my opponents are doing.

"I'm putting a lot of time and effort in being very open to the game when I'm out on court. I think that's been something that has been getting better for me.

"I feel like it's enabled me to just play more relevant to the opponent that I have."

Konta's only victory against Karolina Pliskova came in Beijing in 2016

Konta is the last member of the five-strong British contingent left in the singles and has lost just one set in her three victories in the first week of the tournament.

Pliskova, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2016, needed three sets to defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the third round and is expecting a stern challenge against Konta.

"I think (Konta) has had a great year so far, she's playing well at grand slams and getting some good results in the big tournaments.

"For me, she was always good player, so doesn't matter how sometimes bad she maybe lost last year. That was not her best year, but still she can play, she can serve. She has big weapons."

The winner of the meeting between Konta and Pliskova will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina or Cincinnati champion Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.