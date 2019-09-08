US Open: Bianca Andreescu wants to carve out own legacy after beating Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu is the first Women's singles champion to win the US Open at her first attempt

Bianca Andreescu says she wants to carve out her own legacy in tennis after beating Serena Williams in the US Open final on Saturday.

The Canadian teenager upset Williams in her maiden Grand Slam final appearance to win her first major with an impressive 6-3 7-5 straight-sets victory at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old denied Williams a record-equalling 24th major title, meaning she has now lost four straight Grand Slam finals since the birth of her first child in September 2017.

Andreescu, who was not even born when Williams won the 1999 US Open, said that while the American has been an inspiration for her fledgling career, she wants to create her own legacy in tennis.

"I'm sure I'm not the only person that's looked up to her. She's an inspiration to many, many people, not only athletes. What she's done off the court, too. She's truly a champion. Above all, she's very kind-hearted.

Andreescu won her second title of the year after Serena Williams retired injured in the Toronto final

"She came up to me in the locker room, she said some really nice things, which I'll cherish for a really, really long time," Andreescu said about the 38-year-old.

"I've really strived to be like her," Andreescu replied when asked about the similarity in their playing style.

"Who knows? Maybe I can be even better.

"We like to keep the points short with our aggressive game style. We like to use our serve to our advantage. I think we fight really, really hard."

"But at the same time, I want to make a name for myself."

Serena: I'm not chasing the record

At 38-years-old, Williams became the oldest Grand Slam finalist of the Open Era

Meanwhile, Williams admitted her frustration after losing back-to-back finals on Arthur Ashe but insisted she is not completely fixated on Margaret Court's elusive record of 24 major titles.

"I'm not necessarily chasing a record. I'm just trying to win Grand Slams. It's definitely frustrating, you know," Williams said.

"I honestly didn't play my best today. I could have played better. That's the only solace that I can take right now.

Williams has lost four straight Grand Slam finals since winning the Australian Open in 2017

"I feel like, in 20 years, I definitely will be like, 'Wow, that wasn't so bad'.

"It's very hard right now in the moment to, like, take this and say, 'It didn't work out for you today'. It's really hard right now to take that moment in and to say, 'You did OK,' because I don't believe I did".

"All of it honestly, truly is super frustrating. I'm, like, so close, so close, so close, yet so far away.

"I don't know what to say. I guess I've got to keep going if I want to be a professional tennis player. And I've just got to just keep fighting through it."

"I believe I could have played better. I believe I could have done more. I believe I could have just been more Serena today.

"I honestly don't think Serena showed up. I have to kind of figure out how to get her to show up in Grand Slam finals."