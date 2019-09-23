Kyle Edmund loses at Chengdu Open as Cameron Norrie wins in Zhuhai

Kyle Edmund has not won a match since a first-round victory against Nick Kyrgios in Montreal last month

British No 1 Kyle Edmund lost 6-3 6-2 against Chile's Cristian Garin in the first round of the Chengdu Open in China.

The world No 32 was broken twice in both sets by Garin, who is ranked just one place below in the world rankings, as he lost in 72 minutes.

Edmund has now lost four successive matches, after first-round defeats at the US Open and Cincinnati Masters last month.

World No 48 Dan Evans will begin his campaign in Chengdu against wildcard Bai Yan, who is ranked world No 222, later on Monday.

Elsewhere, fellow Brit Cameron Norrie eased to a 6-1 6-4 victory against Peter Gojowczyk at the Zhuhai Championships in China.

The world No 68, who reached the semi-finals at the Atlanta Open in July, will now play third seed Gael Monfils in the second round.

Former world No 1 Andy Murray will continue his return to singles action at the inaugural tournament in Zhuhai against American Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday.