Kyle Edmund splits from coach Mark Hilton

Kyle Edmund has won just 12 matches on the ATP Tour in 2019

Kyle Edmund has split from his coach Mark Hilton following his fourth straight defeat in the Chengdu Open first round on Monday.

The British No 1 has won just 12 matches on the ATP Tour in a disappointing and injury-hit year, following a stellar 2018, where he reached the Australian Open semi-finals, his best performance at a Grand Slam.

However, 2019 has been less kind to the world No 32, with Edmund crashing out of the US Open and Australian Open in the first round while losing in the second round at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

It is understood that coach Hilton suggested the split, rather than Edmund, who will now be coached by Colin Beecher - who he worked with as a teenager - until he finds a full-time replacement.

After crashing out of the Chengdu Open, Edmund now turns his attentions to the China Open on September 30 before the Shanghai Masters a week later as the Asian Swing reaches its business end.

He will then compete at the Vienna Open in Austria and Paris Masters in France prior to Davis Cup Finals in Madrid on November 18 as the 2019 season draws to a close.