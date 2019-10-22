Nick Kyrgios strengthens Australia Davis Cup team, says Lleyton Hewitt

Lleyton Hewitt speaks with Nick Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships

Australia's Davis Cup team is a better side with ''different character'' Nick Kyrgios in it, according to captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Hewitt, who omitted Kyrgios from a February tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina for failing "cultural standards", has ended the 24-year-old's exile by naming him in the team for next month's revamped finals in Spain.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt has looked past Kyrgios's recent behaviour, which has included a major meltdown at a tournament in Cincinnati in August.

Kyrgios was handed a suspended six-month ban in September, but as it only applies to the ATP Tour and not the Davis Cup, he is free to compete in November's event.

Kyrgios will be making his first Davis Cup appearance in nearly two years

"Nick's a different character and I understand that and we're not always going to put everybody in the same box," Hewitt said.

"You've got to deal with different personalities in all kind of sports, and I feel like I know Nick as well as anyone.

"I feel like on the Davis Cup court he's done everything I've needed in the past whenever he's been a part of the team. He hasn't put a foot wrong."

World number 30 Kyrgios joins Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and doubles specialist John Peers on the Australia team for his first Davis Cup appearance in nearly two years.

Australia have been pooled with Belgium and Colombia in Group D for the 18-nation finals in Madrid. Hewitt said he and Kyrgios had made amends in March at Indian Wells and were in regular contact.

"I got a message (from him) saying 'mate, I want to get back in the team'," added the 38-year-old.

"The great thing is, he has a great relationship with all the players as well.

"It's kind of about him wanting to be a part of the team and do the right things day in day out.

"For me, I'd much rather have him on my team."