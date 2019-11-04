Rafael Nadal returns to top of ATP rankings
Last Updated: 04/11/19
Rafael Nadal has returned to the top of the ATP rankings, regaining top spot from rival Novak Djokovic for the first time since November 2018.
The 33-year-old Spaniard has become the second-oldest No 1 since Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.
Nadal has been No 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top, but it's Federer who leads the all-time list with 310 weeks.
The Swiss star remains third in the rankings, behind Djokovic and ahead of Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including a record-extending 12th French Open and a fourth US Open. He also reached the Australian Open final.
He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time, but faces a race against time to be fit for the season-ending ATP Finals after suffering an abdominal strain at the Paris Masters.
