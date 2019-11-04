Rafael Nadal returns to top of ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal has returned to world No 1 but faces a race to be it for the ATP Finals in London

Rafael Nadal has returned to the top of the ATP rankings, regaining top spot from rival Novak Djokovic for the first time since November 2018.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has become the second-oldest No 1 since Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.

Nadal has been No 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top, but it's Federer who leads the all-time list with 310 weeks.

The Swiss star remains third in the rankings, behind Djokovic and ahead of Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic will be determined to regain top spot from Nadal at the season-ending tournament

Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including a record-extending 12th French Open and a fourth US Open. He also reached the Australian Open final.

He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time, but faces a race against time to be fit for the season-ending ATP Finals after suffering an abdominal strain at the Paris Masters.

