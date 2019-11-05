ATP Finals: Roger Federer to meet Novak Djokovic in Group Bjorn Borg

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will meet for the 49th time and first time since their epic Wimbledon final

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been drawn together for the group stage of the ATP Finals in London.

The culmination of the ATP season starts on Sunday at The O2 Arena with the duo being joined by Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini in Group Bjorn Borg.

The current world No 1, Rafael Nadal sits alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year's defending champion Alexander Zverev in Group Andre Agassi.

Federer is a six-time winner of the year-end tournament but his last victory arrived back in 2011. Djokovic is arriving in London off the back of a title win at the Paris Masters.

The Serb is locked in a battle with Nadal to finish the year as world No 1 and is just 640 ranking points behind the Spaniard.

Nadal, who pulled out of the competition in Paris, is hopeful that an abdominal injury won't prevent participation in London and took to social media on Tuesday to share that his 'aim is to be able to play'.

For the fourth consecutive year at the ATP Finals, there are players from eight different nations competing in the singles draw.

ATP Finals: Fixtures SUNDAY [All times GMT] 2pm Djokovic vs Berrettini 8pm Federer vs Thiem MONDAY [All times GMT] 2pm Tsitsipas vs Medvedev 8pm Nadal vs Zverev

In the doubles, Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah lead the way and will be presented their year-end No 1 trophy in London.

The only British representative is the doubles specialist Joe Salisbury, who will be making his debut alongside his American partner Rajeev Ram.

