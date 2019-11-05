Rafael Nadal hopeful of being fit for ATP Finals in London

Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters last week

World No 1 Rafael Nadal is hopeful of being able to compete at the ATP Finals in London, which starts on Sunday.

The Spaniard suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters last week and had to pull out prior to his scheduled semi-final against Denis Shapovalov, prompting concerns he may again miss the season-ending showpiece.

Writing on Twitter, Nadal said: "Despite having a small strain, I will travel to London. Thursday or Friday I will start serving. The idea is to be able to play the #atpfinals in London."

Hola a todos. Ayer tuve una resonancia en Mallorca y a pesar de tener una pequeña distensión en el recto abdominal derecho, viajaré a Londres. Jueves o viernes iniciaré la adaptación al servicio. La idea es de poder jugar las #atpfinals en Londres. Gracias por el apoyo! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 5, 2019

Nadal has pulled out of the ATP Finals four times since it moved to London in 2009 while he withdrew after one round-robin match on his last appearance in 2017.

The 33-year-old regained the world number one ranking for the first time in a year on Monday but has Novak Djokovic breathing down his neck in the race for the year-end top spot.

The Spaniard has never won the season-ending title

Nadal, who has never won the title, would need to reach the final and win all three of his group matches to guarantee staying at number one.

The draw for the tournament takes place on Tuesday afternoon.

